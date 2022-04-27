NPP Suspends Savelugu Constituency Executives’ Election

Supporters of NPP in the Savelugu constituency addressing journalists in Savelugu

The governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Northern region has stated that the Savelugu constituency will not take part in the constituency executives election which is slated to take place on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

A statement signed by the Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP, Alhaji Sibdow Alhassan Yakubu revealed that all 17 constituencies except the Savelugu constituency will take part in the exercise.

“Please be informed accordingly that the elections will be held in all 17 constituencies except the Savelugu constituency.”

The regional secretariat urged all aspirants and other stakeholders to ensure a peaceful election across all constituencies.

Some supporters of the NPP in the Savelugu constituency have agitated over the suspension of the constituency elections by the party.

For this reason, Polling Station Executives and Electoral Area Coordinator’s election has not been held in the Savelugu constituency.

A former Savelugu Constituency Communications Director, Iddrisu Nurudeen at a press briefing told journalists that the issue of suspension of the election of constituency executives was reported to the Paramount Chief of Savelugu Traditional Area, Na Bakpeng Yoo Naa Abdulai Andani and that the Yoo Na summoned the Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mohammed Samba to his palace.

According to him, the NPP Northern Regional Chairman told the Yoo Na that the regional executives in a meeting agreed to maintain the incumbent executives.

“ He pleaded with the Yoo Na to assist him because the regional executives had agreed at a meeting that they were going to protect incumbent executives Savelugu constituency inclusive and that they feared that when they open nominations and people are allowed to contest most of the incumbent executives will lose their positions but the Yoo Naa asked him to conduct a fair election for the people to make their choice just as they the current executives were elected.”

He, however, sent a strong warning to the regional executives indicating that they will resist any attempt to impose any constituency executive on them if not elected through the legal process.

“If we do not open nominations and get new executives elected to rebuild the party for 2024, the NPP which for a very long time could not win the parliamentary seat but for the hard work of people who were not rewarded for their hard work, that seat will be lost from us forever because there is growing apathy, dissatisfaction, mistrust amongst party faithful.”

Mr. Nurudeen hinted that should the party fail to conduct any elections in the constituency, no old executives should hold themselves as executives of the party henceforth since their tenure has expired.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale