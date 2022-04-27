Arrest Illegal Miners, Not Me– Efia Odo Fires Back

Socialite Efia Odo has responded to critics calling for her arrest by displaying her nipples in public during Kwesi Arthur’s album listening session.

Efia Odo who wore a see-through black outfit that exposed her sexy breast and nipples had since Thursday received a lot of backlash over her choice of outfit for the event.

The dress exposed everything on her chest, making her chest a side attraction at the event.

A private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw was reportedly among persons who called for her arrest for indecent exposure.

According to him, she committed an offence with her outfit.

But Efia Odo in response slammed the lawyer and other persons calling for her arrest.

In a tweet, she described those calling for her arrest as jokers.

The police she added should rather be interested in arresting illegal miners destroying water bodies and not her.

“Catch me if you can” she first wrote.

“You won’t go and arrest people who do illegal mining, the two pimples on my chest is what you’re worried about? Set your priorities straight and get off my chest! Jokers,” she added.