NPP Trains Polling Agents For 2020

Kwame Baffoe

THE RULING New Patriotic Party (NPP) is determined to retain political power in 2020.

The party has started training its polling agents, barely two years to the elections.

The early training of the party’s agents is intended to help them to become more efficient and prevent them from committing mistakes on the day of election.

The NPP Chairman for the Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe, made the disclosure.

Nicknamed Abronye, he said the NPP is not leaving any stone unturned to win 2020.

“We have started training our polling agents ahead of the 2020 presidential elections. The NPP is determined to win the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections. We want to train our agents in pink sheets and other technicalities in the polls,” he stated.

Speaking on UTV, Abronye said, “We have started the training early because we want to win.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi