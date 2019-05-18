Nana Arrives In Daboya for Savannah Region Tour

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has arrived in Daboya in the North Gonja District as part of his tour of the Savannah Region.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to pay a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Wasipe traditional area at Daboya.

The President is also scheduled to briefly interact with the Daboya Smock Weavers Association as the area is globally noted for its rich potential in quality smock material production.

Later in the day the President would travel to the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District where he would be interacting with tutors and students of Sawla SHS and also inspect ongoing works of a District Hospital at Sawla

Tomorrow, Sunday May 19, President Akufo-Addo would attend an interdenominational church service at Damongo.

The service would be followed by a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area,Yagbonwura Tumtumba Boresa I.

FROM Eric Kombat, Daboya