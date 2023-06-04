NPP ‘Tricksters’ Endorse Afriyie Akoto, Addai-Nimoh

In a surprising move, two members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Karaga constituency are cashing in on the opening of nomination for the party’s flagbearership race.

The two party officers have in a dramatic move endorsed Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh for the NPP flagbearer position at the same time.

The two officials, Mohammed Bawa, Research Officer, and Abdulai Shahadu, Nasara Coordinator, met with Dr. Akoto and expressed their support for his candidature.

Dr. Akoto was elated by the endorsement and thanked the two officials for their confidence in his vision for Ghana’s agriculture sector.

Not stopping there, the two officials also met with Addai-Nimoh at a separate time, and endorsed his candidacy as well.

The officials are set to meet with another aspirant to endorse his campaign.

This ‘floating endorsement’ has left many party members wondering about the true motivations behind the decision.

However, Dr. Akoto has taken the opportunity to publicly thank the officials for their endorsement and encourage them to work hard to bring like-minded individuals into the fold.

Dr. Akoto believes that with his vision for the agriculture sector, he can break the cycle of eight-year governance and transform Ghana’s economy.

But in the midst of this contest, the ‘floating endorsement’ of Dr. Akoto and Addai-Nimoh by two NPP officials in Karaga constituency has raised eyebrows and sparked concerns about the integrity of some party members.

It casts a shadow on their commitment to the party’s values and principles, as well as their ability to make sound judgments.

It is time for the NPP to address this issue and ensure that such incidents do not repeat themselves.

The future of Ghana’s economy and politics depends on the leaders that the NPP chooses, and they must choose wisely.

The time for action is now, and party officials must act swiftly to address this situation and restore confidence in the party.

Ghana deserves leaders who are honest, transparent, and committed to the welfare of the Ghanaian people.

This ‘floating endorsement’ raises questions about the integrity and loyalty of these officials within the NPP.

The NPP has always prided itself on its transparency and accountability. Therefore, it is essential to investigate the motivations behind the endorsement and hold those involved accountable for their actions.

The NPP cannot afford to have officials who engage in such underhanded tactics for personal gain.

Furthermore, this incident highlights the need for the NPP to ensure that its leadership reflects the values of the party. The party needs leaders who are committed to the welfare of the nation and the people of Ghana. It is time for the NPP to choose a candidate who can deliver on their promises and transform Ghana’s economy.

This endorsement has caused a stir within the NPP ranks and has left many members wondering about the direction of their party. It is time for the NPP to address this issue head-on and ensure that such incidents do not repeat themselves in the future.

The NPP needs leaders who are committed to the party’s principles and values, and who have the integrity and honesty to lead Ghana into a brighter future. The question remains: Are these officials the right fit for the NPP, or do they represent a threat to the party’s integrity and credibility?

As the NPP moves forward towards the flagbearer contest, these questions need to be addressed, and the truth behind this endorsement revealed. The future of Ghana’s economy and politics hinges on the decisions made by the NPP, and the party must ensure that its leaders are up to the task at hand.

As the NPP prepares for its flagbearer contest, many are eagerly watching to see who will come out on top. With support from unexpected sources, each candidate is pushing hard to win the NPP nomination and lead the party into the future.

By Vincent Kubi