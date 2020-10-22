NPP Unveils Show Your Party Colours Campaign

The ruling NPP is set to launch a new campaign dubbed: “Show Your Party Colours.”

A statement issued by the General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu, says the campaign will be launched on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

The campaign will see members and sympathizers of the party embark on a rigorous display and hoisting of the flag/colours of the party in every nook and cranny of the country, and on social media platforms with the hashtags:

#44to4More

#RockYourNPPColours

#1MoreTerm4NanaToDoMore, it said.

“The choice of Saturday for the launch of this campaign is to coincide with the remaining 44 days to the December 7 general elections. It marks 44 days to the One More Term for Nana; It marks 44 days for 4 More Years for Nana; It marks 44 days for 4 More Years To Do More,” according to the statement.

“And so, effective this Saturday till the date of the elections, the party shall intensify this ‘display your NPP party colours campaign’ and more significantly, the campaign for one more term for Nana for a job well done.”

“All regional and constituency executives of the party are to ensure that NPP flags/colours are noticeably displayed throughout their respective regions and constituencies in line with this campaign.”

“This campaign is without doubt, a call to national duty and every Ghanaian must get involved. Ghana has made and continues to make significant gains under the competent administration of H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and these gains must be protected on December 7 for prosperity and indeed for the love of God and country. “