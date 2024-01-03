NPP Vets Parliamentary Candidates

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to commence the vetting process for its aspiring parliamentary candidates in constituencies where the party currently holds Members of Parliament (MPs) across the country.

Th e three-day vetting exercise, which will begin on Wednesday, January 3, and end on Friday, January 5, 2024, would be followed by the election of the aspirants.

Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates will undergo the vetting in all regional capitals during this period.

The party had previously announced the establishment of committees to oversee the vetting process in constituencies with incumbent MPs.

In a statement issued by the party and signed by Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary explained that the Regional Executive Committees have been tasked with communicating the date, time, and venue of the vetting to the respective constituencies and aspiring parliamentary candidates.

To ensure a fair and transparent process, the NPP appointed national representatives to serve on the Vetting Committees for each region.

The representatives for the Ashanti Region, for instance, are as follows:

**Ashanti Region**

– Team A:

– Henry Nana Boakye, Esq (Chairman)

– Iddi Muhayu-Deen, Esq (Member)

– Richmond Amponsah Agyabeng (Member)

– Team B:

– Danquah Smith Buttey (Chairman)

– Stephen Forson (Member)

– Prof. Dr. Addai Mensah (Member)

– Team C:

– Gary Nimako Esq (Chairman)

– Dr Kwasi Nyame-Baafi (Member)

– Madam Margret Atiemo (Member)

– Team D:

– Dr Antoinette Tsibu-Darko (Chairperson)

– Habib Ibrahim (Member)

– Kwabena Ampofo Appiah (Member)

Similar committees were established for the remaining regions, including the Greater Region, Central Region, Western Region, Bono East Region, Bono Region, Ahafo Region, Eastern Region, Northern Region, Upper East Region, Upper West Region, North East Region, Savannah Region, and Volta Region.

In addition to the vetting in all regions, Aspiring Parliamentary Candidates in the Bawku Central, Ketu North, and Akatsi North Constituencies also undergo the vetting process.

To address any appeals from the aspirants and other stakeholders, the NPP formed a National Parliamentary Appeals Committee (NPAC).

The committee is comprised of the following members:

– Hon. Osei Prempeh (Chairman)

– Evans Nimako (Secretary)

– Hon. Opare Ansah (Member)

– Madam Esther Ofori (Member)

– Amb. R.O. Solomon (Member)

– Prof. Emmanuel Flolu (Member)

– Dr. Clifford Braimah (Member)

– Hon. Eugenia Gifty Kusi (Member)

– Dr. Agyeman Budu (Member)

– Alhaji Amadu Kalem (Member)

The NPP seeks the cooperation of all stakeholders throughout the primaries and extends its best wishes to all aspiring candidates.

By Vincent Kubi