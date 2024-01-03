Robbery On Walewale-Sariba Road Claims Life Of 62-Year-Old Man

In a tragic incident on the Walewale-Sariba road in the West Mamprusi municipality of the North East Region, robbers have killed a 62-year-old man, Mamprusi Bukari.

The incident occurred as he and his son, Tahiru Majeed, were on their way to withdraw money from the bank to organize a funeral for Bukari’s grandmother.

According to Majeed, the attackers intercepted them on the roadside and demanded them to lie down.

After a thorough search that included confiscating their phones, the assailants noticed approaching vehicles and instructed them to move aside. It was during this moment that the attackers shot Bukari while Majeed managed to escape unharmed.

Majeed, in his plea to the police, has called for increased security measures on that particular stretch of the road to mitigate the recurring robbery attacks. “What we just need from the police is that we want barriers,” Majeed said. “They should give us two or three barriers; that will help us. So, we are just pleading with the commander.”

Meanwhile, Bukari has been laid to rest in his hometown of Duu.

Local residents have pointed out that the deplorable condition of certain roads in the West Mamprusi municipality contributes to the frequency of robbery attacks in the area.

As of now, the police have not provided any comment regarding the incident.

By Vincent Kubi