Trust Govt’s Transformation Agenda – Bawumia Encourages Ghanaians

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed optimism that Ghana has the potential to be developed like other countries on the African continent.

In his New Year message, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) encouraged Ghanaians to trust the government in their transformation agenda and work together to build a better Ghana.

“I have absolutely no doubt that we shall once again prove to ourselves and the rest of the world that Ghana indeed has come of age,” stated Vice President Bawumia confidently.

He reiterated the NPP government’s commitment to transform the country through digitalization.

Dr. Bawumia reaffirmed their efforts to build a modern and resilient economy characterized by digitalization, making young people future-ready, and creating greater opportunities for every individual to fulfill their dreams and aspirations.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of national stability, social cohesion, and peace in achieving national development and individual well-being. Vice President Bawumia urged Ghanaians to be proud of their heritage and to work together for the development of the country.

As Ghana approaches the general elections on 7th December 2024, Vice President Bawumia called on Ghanaians to renew their spirit of patriotism and approach the new year with hope and optimism.

“To be successful together, we must all renew our spirit of patriotism. Let us be proud of our heritage and work together to lift our dear country to new heights in this election year,” he stressed.

Vice President Bawumia expressed his excitement and confidence about the year 2024, emphasizing the significance of Ghana’s upcoming elections in building upon the country’s 30 years of democracy.

By Vincent Kubi