NPP Women’s Wing Hits Road

Kate Gyamfua

THE WOMEN wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vowed to campaign vigorously to enable the party to retain political power this year.

According to members of the group, they are prepared to embark on a massive campaign across all the 275 constituencies to win more votes for the NPP.

Kate Gyamfua, the National Women Organizer of the NPP, has stated emphatically that the NPP women will lead the party’s effort to ensure the Akufo-Addo administration is retained in office to continue its good performance.

“The NPP women’s wing in all the 275 constituencies across the country are ever prepared and committed to campaigning to help the party to maximize its votes,” she said, adding “the NPP women’s wing has realized the amazing works of President Akufo-Addo’s administration in political office so we shall work to retain NPP in power,” she said on Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio.

Kate Gyamfua observed that the NPP government had done its best to better the lives of the people ever since the party won political power in December 2016 and would continue to improve on its performance to make Ghana better for all.

She said having tasted the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administrations, the electorate would vote for NPP to retain power because it has a superior record going into the election against the NDC.

“Ghanaians are discerning and so after having a feel of both NPP and the NDC governments, they would surely cast their ballot for the NPP to move Ghana forward,” she added.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi