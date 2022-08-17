NPP Writes To Alan Over ‘Aduro Wo So’ Walk …Summons Hopeson Adorye, Ekow Assefuah

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has written to presidential hopeful, Alan Kwodwo Kyerematen in connection with the ‘Aduro Wo So’ health walk held in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital which was organised in his name.

Two other members of the party, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, immediate past parliamentary candidate of Kpone-Katamansu and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tafo-Pakrono, Ekow Vincent Assafuah have been invited to appear before the National Complaint Committee of the party.

They were said to have acted in a way which breach the party’s code of conduct regulating the conduct governing the party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.

Hon. Ekow Vincent Assefuah was said to have made a comment during an interview on Kumasi based media outlet, Oyerepa tv/fm that sought to advance the ambitions of one of the party’s presidential hopefuls.

“Despite the prompt from the host of the show that his declaration for presidential hopeful violated code of conduct for presidential and parliamentary primaries, Hon. Assafuah maintained his position,” a statement issued by the party and signed by Justin Frimpong Kodua, the General Secretary of the party said.

On the part of Hopeson Adorye, he was said to have made a comment when the pro Alan supporters embarked on health walk dubbed “Aduro Wo So” which breached the code of conduct and sought also to divide the party’s front.

NPP RELEASE

By Vincent Kubi