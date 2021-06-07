NPP Youth Bare Teeth Over MMDCEs Positions

Concern Youth Groups of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) addressing journalists in Tamale

Concern Youth Groups of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Northern Region has vowed to reject a list of nominees vying for the Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) position in the region presented to the presidency by the Northern Regional Executives.

The Youth groups accused the regional party executives of manipulating the process leading to the selection of MMDCEs for the region.

“We are sending a strong warning to the northern regional executives that we will not seat aloof to watch the president and the NPP government disgraced in the region anymore. We are ready to preserve the little credibility left of the government and the party in the region. Let it be made clear that we will resist any attempt by the regional executives to manipulate the process to impose any person on us,” they said.

According to the youth group, information reaching them indicates that the NPP northern regional executives led by chairman Mohammed Adams Samba have replaced the majority of MMDCEs applicants selected by the region’s MMDCE’S vetting committee with their preferred candidates.

“We are astonished that despite the effective and orderly manner with which the vetting committee did it work, the northern regional executives still went ahead to form a cabal to manipulate the process to deceive the president and the vice president to give MMDCE’S positions to people they have the utmost control over.”

Addressing the media in Tamale, Secretary of the Concern Youth Groups of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Napadow Clifford Atchulo, claimed the regional executives are trying to lure the president into believing that youth groups in Tamale Metro do not support some MMDCEs aspirants who were selected by the vetting committee.

“They presented signatures of youth groups to the presidency to create the notion that the said youth groups are agitating against the president’s likely selection of some hardworking party persons who are likely to be nominated for Tamale Metropolitan chief executive officer. We want to state categorically without ambiguity that the list presented by the regional executives is fake and does not represent the position of youth groups in Tamale. The said signatures of youth groups are suspected to have been taken when the Regional Youth Organizer presented sugar to some youth groups within Tamale Metro during this year’s Ramadan. It has nothing to do with supporting or not supporting any aspirant.”

Mr Atchulo said the northern regional executives made attempts to influence assembly members to reject the president’s appointed MMDCEs if they happen not to be their preferred candidates.

“Mr President, on the unlikely event that any of your nominees is rejected, look no further for who might have caused same, hold the northern regional executives responsible. They are inward-looking and always consider their interest above that of your government.”

He was optimistic that assembly members across the northern region are people and will not allow themselves to be influenced by people who are seeking to achieve their selfish interest instead of the interest of the general public.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale