NPP Youth Wing Shake Accra With Massive Walk

Thousands of supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took to the streets of Accra Saturday, uniting in a show of strength and solidarity for the party’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The historic Possibility Walk 2024 led by the National Youth Organiser of the party, Salam Mustapha, held in the Greater Accra Region, demonstrated the people’s fervent desire for a new leader, drawn to Dr Bawumia’s exceptional leadership, innovative vision, economic expertise, and exemplary character traits.

The electric atmosphere and massive turnout underscored the party’s momentum, with leaders and grassroots members coming together in a powerful display of unity.

This success is set to be replicated nationwide, reigniting the party’s passion and empowering its grassroots.

The NPP has been actively mobilizing its base ahead of the upcoming elections.

Saturday’s event in Accra builds on this momentum, solidifying Bawumia’s position as a strong contender for the presidency.

Organizers and leadership have been praised for their tireless efforts in making the event a resounding success.

BY Daniel Bampoe