NCCE Chairperson Calls On Ya Na

Ms. Kathleen Addy and other officials with Ya Naa in Yendi

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Kathleen Addy, has paid a courtesy call on the King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abukari II at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

The visit led by the Chairperson of the National Commission and other officials forms part of the commission’s engagement with stakeholders to strengthen partnership ahead of the 2024 December elections.

Speaking during the visit, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Ms. Addy, said the purpose of the visit is to inform the palace about the activities the commission have undertaken this year leading up to the election.

“We are very inspired and grateful to his majesty. He gave us assurance that the palace is always open to us with full cooperation in executing our mandate to ensure peace and security to build the Ghana we want.”

She urged Ghanaians to assist the commission to advocate for peace before, during and after the 2024 general elections.

The King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abukari II, in his address noted that the country is facing a great threat of massive lawlessness and violence in the run up to the coming election and called for measures to avert any unfortunate incident before, during and after the elections.

“Your commission has been mandated to educate the people of this country on their rights, duties and responsibilities as citizens of this country, so a lot is expected from you as well as from us, the traditional leaders of this country to ensure peaceful elections.”

The Ya Naa commended NCCE for its contributions to Ghana’s democracy and urged the commission to intensify civic education, promoting peaceful coexistence, tolerance, and issue-based campaigning across the country.

“If we work together to tackle voter education, inter-party dialogues, conflict resolution, and media sensitization, this can foster a culture of peace, respect, and civic responsibility for a peaceful election.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi