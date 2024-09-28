I Don’t Do Galamsey- Kan-Dapaah Fires At NDC Kelvin Taylor

The Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has issued a strong rebuttal to baseless allegations of involvement in illegal gold mining, commonly known as “galamsey.”

Social media commentator Kevin Taylor recently made these unfounded claims, which Kan-Dapaah vehemently denies.

Ghana has been grappling with the devastating effects of galamsey, including environmental degradation, health risks, and economic losses.

The government has launched initiatives to combat this menace, and public figures have been urged to lead by example.

Kan-Dapaah’s Response

In a statement, he said, “I wish to emphatically state that I have no concessions, and I am not engaged in any form of mining, whether legal or illegal. These malicious claims are a deliberate attempt to tarnish my reputation and distract from my work.”

“I urge the public to disregard these baseless accusations and remain vigilant against misinformation,” Kan-Dapaah stressed.

-BY Daniel Bampoe