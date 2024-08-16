NPP’s Corruption Fight Measures Yielding Results

Kojo Monney

Kojo Monney, an Assistant Secretary at the Western North Regional Coordinating Council has described the measures put in place by the current NPP government to fight corruption, as very effective and the best.

He mentioned some of the measures as the usage of digitalisation drive, legislative instrument and providing funds to institutions that are mandated to fight corruption.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based UTV recently, Mr. Monney, popularly called Kojo Lion, said it was under the current government that the Right To Information (RTI) Act was passed into law.

He indicated that the RTI law admonishes all government institutions to have RTI officers.

He added that as part of the contract the institutions sign with the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) every year, they are to submit their report on RTI for SIGA to go through and verify whether the institutions are really adhering to what the RTI law requires of them.

He added, “You cannot fight corruption without making information about the various agencies available”.

He noted that in 2022, President Akufo-Addo launched an evaluation of the Anti-Corruption Plan that the late President Mills initiated in 2012.

He said the current Akufo-Addo led NPP government is making sure that all the institutions that are mandated to help fight corruption sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to share information.

He mentioned some of the institutions as the Commission for Human Right and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), and the Attorney General’s office.

He also mentioned the creation of the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) to help fight corruption and corruption related issues.

He indicated that all the initiatives he has mentioned were not there during the regime of previous governments.

Mr. Monney added that the digitalisation drive introduced by the government has helped to eliminate human to human interactions within government institutions such as the Passport office and the offices of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

He said the digitalisation drive has eliminated the ‘goro boys’ who sometimes indulged in corrupt practices by charging unapproved fees and extorting money from unsuspecting people.

He added, “Currently the paperless system introduced at the country’s ports is also helping to deal with corruption”.

He told viewers that some NDC activists have started descending heavily on the National Peace Council (NPC) because the Council recently praised the President Akufo-Addo for his initiative to resource the Council which was under resourced during the era of the NDC.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi