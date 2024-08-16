We Need Bawumia’s Digitalization To Move Into The Next Stage Of Our Development – Dr. Bannor

Dr. Frank Bannor

Development Economist, Dr. Frank Bannor, has lauded Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s digitalisation vision and called on the electorate to vote massively for the NPP’s flagbearer in the December elections.

Contributing to a live discussion on Gordon Asare-Bediako’s Bɛkyerɛ Mu show aired on Wontumi Radio 95.9, Movement TV and MyABC TV, Dr. Bannor said that the future is digitalization and artificial intelligence as being championed by Dr. Bawumia.

“For Ghana’s economy to be able to compete favourable with the rest of the world, we need Bawumia’s digitalisation. We can only move into the next stage of our development with the kind of vision being espoused by Vice President Dr. Bawumia,” he indicated.

The Head of Research at the Danquah Institute further noted that the age of cutlasses and hoes is long gone because digitalisation is the only driving force behind the next industrial revolution.

“Artificial intelligence and digitalisation drive the world today. Cutlasses and hoes leaders are relics of the past. Without digitalisation and artificial intelligence, there is no economy today. This is why we must all support Dr. Bawumia and his vision of digitalisation and artificial intelligence,” he said.

He said that Dr. Bawumia’s digitalisation agenda is centred on artificial intelligence, emphasising the need for the youth to support and vote for the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections slated for December 7.

“We have since gone past brick and mortar leadership. The world has moved 15 years ahead of bricks and mortar. We cannot play catch-up with a leader whose ideas are old-fashioned, a Stone Age leader cannot help the country in its digitalisation agenda. We need Bawumia to take us to the world of digitalisation and artificial intelligence,” he said.

Bawumia’s promise to train a million youth in digitalisation and artificial intelligence is the surest way for Ghana to be propelled to the next millennium, according to Dr. Frank Bannor.

“It is for this reason that I am urging the youth in particular to embrace the digitalisation mindset of Dr. Bawumia by supporting, campaigning and voting for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” he stated.

By Charles Takyi Boadu