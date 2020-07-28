NR Minister Bemoans Covid-19 Breaches

NR Minister Salifu Sa-eed

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sa-eed, has appealed passionately to residents of the region to ensure discipline by observing every Covid-19 safety protocol.

This, he said, would help people in the Northern Region in particular, and the country as a whole, to minimize the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“I want to make a passionate appeal to the citizens of the Northern Region in particular, and Ghanaians in general, to ‘self-imprison Covid-19’ by wearing nose masks, practising social distancing and staying at home when we do not have any essential thing to do in town,” he counselled.

The minister made the appeal when he launched the second phase of the markets, lorry parks, public toilets disinfection and cleaning exercise in his region at the Jubilee Park in Tamale, Northern Region, on Sunday (July 26, 2020).

The exercise – a collaboration between the Ministry of Local Government and Rural development (MLGRD) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) – was aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

According to the minister, ensuring self-discipline by observing the Covid-19 preventive protocols was key in the fight against the virus, adding he was not happy that many people still doubted the reality of the disease.

“Let me re-emphasize that the novel virus (Covid-19) is real and that the doubting Thomases must have a rethink and follow the protocols. The government is doing its best but with your continuous support we shall be able to overcome the pandemic,” he said optimistically.

He commended health workers, security agencies media and ZGL staff for their dedication to duty to ensure the virus is defeated.

The Northern Regional General Manager (GM) of ZGL, Peter Dawuni, said ZGL involved the use of equipment such as foggers, mechanized sweepers, atomizers and Knapsack sprayers and some drones.

Mr. Dawuni reiterated the need for the country to do periodic disinfection, especially for public places, to help contain the virus.

Tamale Central Market and Lorry Park, Aboabo Market, Savelugu Market and Lorry Park, Damongo Market and Yapei Market were some of the facilities that benefited from the exercise.

The team also disinfected chiefs’ palaces, public toilets and other public places.

By Melvin Tarlue & Eric Kombat