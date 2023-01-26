NR NDC Supporters Divided Over Haruna’s Removal 

Loyal Members of NDC group addressing journalists at the NDC office in Tamale

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern region are divided over the removal of Haruna Iddrisu who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Tamale South Constituency as the Minority leader in parliament.

This follows the changes in the leadership of the NDC in Parliament which saw Cassiel Ato Forson replacing Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader, Mohammed Muntaka replaced Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Kwame Agbodza as Minority Whip with Ahmed Ibrahim as First Minority Whip, and Comfort Doyoe Ghansah maintains her position of Second Minority Whip.

But a group calling itself Coalition of NDC youth in Tamale expressed their displeasure over the removal of Haruna Iddrisu as Minority leader and sent a warning to the leadership of the NDC that they will vote ‘skirt me blouse’ should the party fail to stop the changes made by the party’s leadership.

They threatened the National chairman of the party, Johnson Aseidu Nkatiah, and the general secretary Fiifi Kwetey, not to dare come to the North to campaign until their demands are met.

Meanwhile, another youth group calling itself Loyal Members of NDC at a press conference welcomed the announcement of the party to change the leadership in parliament.

“We wish to express our appreciation and support to the National Executives for the timely decision to have made changes in front of NDC leadership in parliament. It is a very welcomed decision that would inject fresh energy and dynamism in the NDC parliament front.”

According to the group, there is no better time to have made such changes in Parliament than now adding that it will give the party enough time to build consensus for victory in 2024.

“We expect that the National Executives and New leadership in parliament to recapture power from the NPP in the 2024 elections, increase parliamentary seats in the Northern region to at least 16 as well as presidential votes to 95%, promote dialogue and unity in the party in the northern region, be honest beyond any form of trade/business/profiteering in the House of Parliament among others.”

The Convener of the Loyal Members of the NDC group, Mohammed Murtala, urged the leadership to be courageous and humble to build consensus within the minority caucus.

“ The teaming grassroots of the Great NDC are hungry for power and not positions and titles.No one has the right to threaten the movement of anybody. The National Executives are therefore free to visit any part of the country at will without any fear.”