NSA Urges Satellites To Shine

Prof Peter Twumasi

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has wished Ghana’s Black Satellites the best of luck as they begin their quest to conquer Africa in the upcoming Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger this weekend.

A released signed by Charles O. Amofah, acting Public Relations Officer said “We have followed with keen interest, the efforts and resilience of the team during the preparatory stage of the journey up to date, as they meet their Burkinabe counterparts on February 3, 2019.

“We have no doubts in our minds that as the team continue to work harder and with God’s blessings they will excel in this opening game and all subsequent matches. It is also our prayer that the team qualifies for the semifinals to secure a ticket to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.”

The statement added “In this regard, we ask all football loving Ghanaians to rally behind the team, so as to spur them on to go for the ultimate in this competition. Once again, we wish the playing body and the officials well in the tournament.”PC