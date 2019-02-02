Now Or Never For Commey …In Tonight’s World Title Shot

Richard Commey



In the absence of reigning World Champion in Ghana, Richard Commey will be in the spotlight today when he mounts the ring to face Isa Chaniev for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Lightweight title at the Ford Centre in Frisco, Texas, USA.



Commey, would relish to start 2019 in a blistering fashion as it ended on a sad note when the Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe lost his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Bantamweight title in devastating manner against Emanuel Naverette back in December last year.



For the 31-year-old orthodox boxer, this bout could prove very crucial to his career in boxing, which started on a good note after recording 24-0 wins with 22 coming by way of knockouts, but his lost against Robert Easter Jr. for the vacant IBF lightweight in 2016 was a huge setback.



Commey’s subsequent loss against Russia’s Denis Shafikov was even more devastating for the Ghanaian boxing prospect, but has demonstrated resilience after his two career losses.



Commey’s determination to get a shot at another World title was realized, when he recorded three consecutive dominant victories including two by knockouts.



Commey, ahead of the bout, remains poised and focused on the task ahead, as he set sights on winning his first world title for Ghana.



He is much experienced now and would be hoping to realize his dream of becoming a World Champion against the inexperienced Chaniev, who only fought 13 times and lost once.



The winner of Saturday’s bout between Commey and Chaniev, is likely to face WBO titleholder and top pound-for-pound contender, Vasiliy Lomachenko in April.