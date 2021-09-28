Nsawam Gets Brewery Under 1D1F

NSAWAM, IN the Eastern Region, is on course to getting a brewery to create both direct and indirect jobs to the youth in that town.

Constructed by Specialty Beers Ghana Ltd, it is taking support from government under 1D1F.

Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, who disclosed this, said “As MP, I am committed to continue lobbying for its successful completion.”

Located on the Daamang Road, Specialty Beers is 90 percent complete, waiting for the final tax waiver from Parliament.

Hon Annoh Dompreh also gave assurance that “Once the company gears up, about 25 to 40 additional staff members would be directly engaged depending on the evolution of sales. “Further to this, we will depend on third party companies to assist with marketing activities such as events organisation, distribution, etc. “Further indirect employment would obviously be created through our various suppliers for raw material including farmers. It is estimated that up to 100 persons could benefit directly or indirectly from this project. Obviously, prior to the start of operations, the construction and installation phase, about 50 people will be required by civil contractors and engineers for a period of about 8 months.”

Further commenting on the project, the MP, who is also Majority Chief Whip, said on the commercial side, “It is our vision to develop and establish a niche market for sales, top fermented or specialty beers within the larger national beer market, achieving a 1 percent market share of the over two million hectoliters Ghana beer market. In parallel, opportunities to export our products to the sub-region (as well as further afield) will be explored upon a successful start-up and launch of the brands into the local market. Our facility will also offer possibilities of contract brewing for commercial entities who wish to create beers with their own label.”

He added that with an investment of nearly €4 million, the company can achieve a daily brewing capacity of 100 hectoliters.

A business desk report