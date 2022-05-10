Nsawam-Kwafokrom-Apedwa Junction Highway Open For Traffic

The 31.7km dual-carriage road from Kwafokrom to Apedwa on the Accra-Kumasi highway (N6), in the Eastern Region which was partially opened to ease traffic for the Christmas festivities, has finally been opened for traffic.

The dual-carriage road has been completed by the Ghana Highway Authority with road furniture and appurtenances for safety and driving comfort installed as the 8no. Footbridges earmarked for the stretch are due to commence soon.

The Kumasi bound section of the Nsawam-Kwafokrom–Apedwa Junction of the dualized road project, was temporarily opened to traffic last year, December for the Christmas festivities.

The Project which began in December 2008 during the erstwhile administration of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, had an original contract period of 39 months and was scheduled for completion on March 14, 2012.

But the project was abandoned for eight years by the NDC administration, and re-awarded in 2017 upon assumption of office by President Akufo-Addo to the Messrs China International Water and Electric Corporation including the construction of the interchange at the Suhum junction.

– BY Daniel Bampoe