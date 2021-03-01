Nsawam Residents Get 18km Cocoa Road

Majority Chief Whip of Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern Region, Frank Annor Dompreh has initiated 18km cocoa roads project in his constituency.

The beneficial communities area; Edubrakrom, Apremusu, Kwame Boafo, Kwasikrom, Kwakyekrom, Odeikrom, and Opatakrom.

The MP who revealed this when addressing a gathering of chiefs of the beneficial communities said the road that has been awarded is a major road that leads to farming communities which have been very difficult to access over some time now.

Frank Annor Dompreh explained to the chiefs that the 18km road will stretch from Adubrakrom to Odeikrom, parts of Kwakyekrom, and from Shalom to Ahodwo all in the Nsawam Constituency.

The MP noted that all the necessary documentation has been done for works to begin, saying that the feeder roads department took care of the measurements and all the necessary information required.

He said the project will commence in the middle of March, which the contractor is expect to move to site.

Mr. Annor Dompreh mentioned that another key sector he has been recording more resources both human and capital is the education sector.

He said, “for the past four years I have been busy trying to find and resolve our educational challenges. I must say it has yielded dividends. This is evident in the last BECE, where the District came first in the Eastern Region and overall third-best in the country.”

The MP again stated that to continue and maintain the success being chalked in the education sector the district must get a library.

About this, he said that he is currently constructing one library at the Nsawam Zongo, the central business area of Nsawam, and will solicit support to build another to serve towns living within the outskirts of the constituency.

“I also support training teachers financially to travel to the villages and impact knowledge. With these, we are killing two birds with one stone. Because the training teachers are in school, so when they go out there and teach the children, it broadens their scope on the teaching job.

And the students also benefit from what these training teachers teach them. I have also contacted an NGO in the UK to support us with library books which are currently on their way into the country,” he said.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kwakyekrom