Nsawam Roads Take Shape

The Akufo-Addo-led government is currently undertaking massive road construction projects in the Nsawam/Adoagyiri Municipality of the Eastern Region.

This follows the efforts made by the Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Frank Annoh-Dompreh who used his lobbying skills to get the projects.

Currently, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri has finally gotten a 20km asphalt overlay which will start next month.

The beneficiary communities are; Nsawam- Pakro Road (4km), Nsawam PWD to Crossing (1.5km), Dobrowo-Nsumia (2.5km), Wofa Paye Road (1.5km), Roman junction to Sakyikrom (2km) and Adoagyiri to St Martins (1.5km).

Aside from that, about 30 kilometers of roads that are in deplorable states are currently being worked on across the constituency.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh who inspected some of the projects ongoing, especially at the Nsawam main Market said, the

construction works have begun on the 15-kilometer Nsawam – Pakro and 2-kilometer Dobro lorry park – Deleon Company.

The rest are Dobro – Nsunua and Ahyerease Daaman roads.

He also revealed the potholes on the principal streets of Nsawam have been patched.

Annoh-Dompreh noted that the activities of the encroachers on the road construction also contributed to factors that stalled the progress of the projects.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh assured that he will ensure the development of the area since many people are now migrating from the capital, Accra to Nsawam.

-BY Daniel Bampoe