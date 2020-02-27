NSS Boss Organises Medical Screening Programme

Mustapha Ussif

The Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) and Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Yagaba Kubori Constituency, Mustapha Ussif has organized a health screening for the electoral area. The programme was supported by Places Ghana Foundation.

The health programme which was held last week targeted beneficiaries in Yizeisi, a suburb of the Mamprugu Moagduri District.

Local doctors and nurses supported the programme with their expertise.

Richard Gyamfi, leader and founder of Places Ghana Foundation and the deputy manager of surgical emergency unit, John Radcliffe Oxford in the United Kingdom (UK), said the team was very impressed with the cooperation and the massive turnout they witnessed.

He admonished the people to prioritize their health and engage in regular checkups to ensure they have a healthy life. He assured them of coming back with his team for another mega health screening.

The 12 member health team consisted of physician assistants, nurses, doctors, a physiotherapist and volunteers from the UK.

Ussif who is seeking a comeback to Parliament said, “The health of my constituents has always been a priority to me. That was why as an MP, I registered over 5000 people on the National Health Insurance Scheme, provided them with the first ever ambulance in the constituency and also supported several CHPS Compounds. I will be embarking on more of such projects.”

Over 2000 people were successfully screened and administered drugs for various illnesses including malaria and typhoid fever among others