NSS Personnel Threaten Strike

The Coalition of Concerned National Service Personnel has served notice of an impending strike over the non-payment of their allowances by the National Service Scheme (NSS).

The group called on all members to lay down their tools on Monday, May 30, 2022, in protest of their unpaid allowances.

“Since the beginning of the service year it has been the custom of the National Service Scheme to hold on to our monthly allowances in accumulation and to only disburse a month’s arrears and keeping that of the other month’s owed us,” a statement from the group read.

The statement, signed by the organisers, Bless Amankwa and Paa Kwesi Amissah indicated that currently, the NSS is holding on to the April monthly allowance of GHC559.04 and yet to pay that of May.

“The habitual delay in the payment of allowances, whiles not only unfair, has led to the worsening of the livelihood of National Service Personnel,” it said.

“Upon the many attempts to draw your attention to our plight, we have resolved to vacate our

various posts and withdraw from every work in any kind effective Monday, 30th May 2022,” they added.

The organisers encouraged all National Service Personnel in the country to comply with this directive as it is our right to demand justice.

The group earlier lamented the non-payment of their allowances since the beginning of their service in November last year.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri