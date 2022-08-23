Nuaso Residents On Rampage Over ECG Prepaid Installation….As Town Back In Darkness

Rampaging residents of Nuaso Old Town have compelled the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to disconnect power to the town in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region from the national grid.

The residents pelted ECG Staff with stones, caused damaged to private and public properties of ECG including vehicles after causing harm to some of the staff.

In a video cited by DGN Online, the residents were pelting the ECG team in the Nuaso Old Town with stones.

Security personnel attached to the ECG team were said to have retrieved some dangerous implement from residents after some military officers who accompanied the ECG officials were reportedly retaliated by brutalizing the residents.

This follows the claims of rejection of prepaid meters by the residents who allegedly threatened to pour hot oil on the ECG team and the military, while others also threatened to inflict cutlass wounds on them if they dared to fix the meters.

Confirming the disconnection, Tema Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of ECG, Sakyiwaa Mensah, said power will only be restored when the residents allow the installation of the prepaid meters.

According to her, “We do not want a situation where we as a company would be piling on debt that we have not intended. This is how we operate in every other place.”

“As we are not getting to do that [install the meters], before this outage, as part of the road map, we had said if you do not want the prepaid meters, we will disconnect you from the grid,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for Nuaso Electoral Area, Samuel Torgbor mentioned that two residents are receiving treatment from injuries sustained from the brutality from the military.

By Vincent Kubi