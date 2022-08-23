Nana Tours Savannah Region Tomorrow

President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to begin his two-day tour of the Savannah Region on Wednesday, August 23, 2022.

The President will be inspecting and commissioning ongoing and completed projects in the Savannah Region as well as pay courtesy calls on chiefs and hold durbars of Chiefs and people in the region.

A statement signed by the Savannah Regional Communication Officer, Fredrick Abukari Tahiru, indicated that on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the President will be at the premises of Radio PAD for a live interview after which he would pay a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tuntunba Boresah.

He disclosed that the President will also inspect the ARICOF project in Damango attended a durbar of 15 chiefs and commission the ultra-modern Savannah Regional Co-ordinating Council Administration and the NHIA Regional Office in Damango.

“Later in the day H.E the President will hold a meeting with MMDCEs, NPP Regional Executives, and Constituency Chairmen.”

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the President will pay a courtesy call on the paramount chief of the Wasipe Traditional Area; Wasipewura Mumuni Kabasagya in Daboya.

“The President will inspect Agenda 111 and Regional Health Directorate. The President will depart for Kusawgu to pay a courtesy call on the paramount chief of the Kusawgu Traditional Area; Kusawguwura Alhassan Soale Bonyanso II. The President will conclude his stay in the Savannah Region by inspecting the ongoing Bunjai-Fufulso Road.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo