NUGS Visits Ampeyoo-Kurofrom JHS

The National Union of Ghana Students on Monday, May 20, 2019, paid a visit to the staff and teachers of Ampeyoo-Kurofrom D/A Junior High School (JHS).

The School got burnt on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the Atiwma Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The union sympathized with the staff and students of the school.

Circumstances that led to the fire outbreak was not made known to the union because there has not been any report from the Ghana Fire Service yet.

NUGS commended the school’s headmistress, Madame Joyce Osei Manu, and staff of Ampabame R/C JHS for the swift action taken to get the students back to the classroom to prepare the final year students for their Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E).

NUGS also met with the students and admonished them not to be psychologically affected by the unfortunate incident which has caused change in location of their studies.

In order to build their psychology towards their B.E.C.E, NUGS promised the 92 students preparing to sit for the examination a mathematical Set each to aid their preparations and to ensure they succeed in their examination.

NUGS again met with the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the district in which the school got burnt, Nana Okyere-Tawia Antwi to introduce the leadership of the Union and also to admonish his outfit to help speed up in renovating the structure for the benefit of students and teachers.