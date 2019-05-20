Gyan Quits Black Stars

Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has laid down his tools as skipper of the senior national soccer side, according to a release from his foundation.

The announcement of his retirement means the Kayserispor attacker, who is in top form lately, will not be part of coach Kwasi Appiah’s men representing Ghana in Egypt for this year’s African Cup of Nations.

The former Sunderland man has featured for the Stars over a decade.

He has made 106 appearances and hit the back of the 51 times; making him the country’s all time top scorer.

Below is the full statement.

By DGN Online