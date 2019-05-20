Stonebwoy, Shata Wale Granted Bail

Stonebwoy and Shata Wale

The Accra Regional Police Command has granted bail to the two dancehall artists, Livingston Etse Satekla known as Stonebwoy and Charles Nii Armah Mensah known as Shata Wale after their arrests over the violence that marred the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The two musicians are to appear in court at a yet-to-be-determined date, the Accra Regional Police Command indicated in a signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Efia Tenge, Head Public Affairs Unit.

One other person identified by the police as Nii Amoo who was seen discharging pepper spray in the auditorium, was also arrested, the statement said.

“The two together with another suspect Nii Amoo, who was seen discharging pepper spray in the auditorium were all arrested yesterday 19th May, 2019, placed in lawful custody and have been granted bail to be arraigned before court in due time,” said the Police.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were arrested Sunday following the scuffle that erupted on stage between their camps after Stonebwoy was announced the winner of the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year.

According to the Police, preliminary investigations revealed that the disturbance occurred after “Stonebwoy was declared winner of the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the year and had mounted the stage to receive his award. Charles Nii Armah Mensah @ Shata Wale also moved on stage uninvited, provoking a scuffle between them and their patrons.”

Meanwhile the police has indicated the event organizers were also cooperating in the investigation.

By DGN Online