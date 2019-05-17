NUGS Visits Killed Asiakwa Teacher Family

The National Union of Ghana Students on Friday, May 17, paid a working visit to the family of the late teacher, George Bosompem Somuah.

Mr. Somuah was allegedly murdered by some youth purported to be old students of Asiakwa Salvation Army Junior High School (JHS) where he was a teacher.

The Union commiserated with the bereaved family and offered its sincere condolences.

NUGS commended the family of the deceased teacher for their cooperation with the law.

NUGS further met with the Headmaster and some staff of Salvation Army JHS to express our condolences and also appealed to them to get back to the classroom to teach students, especially those who are preparing to sit for their Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E).

NUGS encouraged the students and youth to be cautious in their dealings throughout their academic and social life.

The Union upon learning the deceased teacher left three children behind promised to help his first child, Charlotte Duako Somuah – who is currently writing her WASSCE – in her furthering studies to any of the tertiary institutions.

The Union pledged to fund her admission forms and also secure a scholarship for her and offer the needed assistance and guidance to ensure her success as a student.

The Union promised to also offer the family with the necessary help in the run up to the final funeral rites of the late teacher.