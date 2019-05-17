Nana Commissions Warehouse At Moagduri

President Akufo-Addo commissioning the warehouse

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned a 1000 metric tons capacity warehouse in the Mamprugu Moagduri district of the North East Region.

The warehouse is under the One District One Warehouse programme.

The One District One Warehouse programme aims at reducing post- harvest losses and improving farm level practices as well as the handling and storage activities that expose farm produce to moulds, rodents and other pests.

The Mamprugu Moagduri District is one of the major maize and rice production zones with production levels between 4,000-5,000 metric tones.

Addressing chiefs and people of Mamprugu Moagduri, President Akufo-Addo pledged support for farmers In the district with farm inputs and implements.

He said government was providing farmers with infrastructure to expand agricultural production.

He disclosed that government would support the Integrated Water for Agricultural Development (IWAD) in the Mamprugu Moagduri district to be able to do all year season farming.

He noted that “I am going to do my best to give IWAD the much support to make sure their investment is not only beneficial to them alone but beneficial to Ghana as well”.

FROM Eric Kombat,Moagduri