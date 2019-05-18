Gov’t Wades Into UG Hostels Saga

Prof Kwesi Yankah



The Ministry of Education has called on students of the University of Ghana (UG) to exercise restraint over the proposed privatization of the university’s UGEL Hostels.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Vincent Ekow Assafuah, said “the leadership of the student body should exercise restraint, as steps are being taken to resolve the impasse.”

It stated that on Friday, May 17, 2019, the Ministry of Education, led by the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah, met the management of the University of Ghana and the leadership of the students on the alleged privatization of UGEL Hostels.

The statement indicated that “the Minister of State has come to appreciate the implications of the situation of the debt burden on the University of Ghana, Legon and has indicated his readiness and that of the ministry to meet with the leadership of the consortium of banks and the management of the university to find an amicable solution before the negotiated deadline of 31st May 2019.”

It added that “however, the Minister of State explained that this matter is strictly the responsibility of the University of Ghana Council but government has expressed interest in the matter because of public interest and its implications for academic stability on university campuses.”

It disclosed that “the minister also drew the attention of stakeholders at the meeting to the expected influx of students in the universities in the 2020 academic year due to Free SHS policy and expressed the hope that an amicable outcome could be reached soon.”

By Melvin Tarlue