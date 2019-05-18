Catholic Priests Get Tips On Terror Attacks

C

In the wake of bombing that targeted churches in neighbouring Burkina Faso by terrorists, the Catholic Church in the Bono Region has organised a security sensitization workshop for its priests in the Sunyani Diocese.

The move was aimed at giving them some basic security tips that could help them to identify potential terrorist attacks on the churches.

Sixty-one priests from the various towns, including catholic schools, took part in the exercise.

Addressing them prior to the workshop, the Vicar General of Sunyani Catholic Diocese, Rev. Monsignor George Kwame Kumi, explained that the church was aware of current happenings in the world and stressed the need to take steps to protect themselves, congregation and the public against terrorist attacks.

He advised them to take the tips seriously so that they could practise them during church services, conventions and other church activities that attract a large number of people.

Church Inspector Kinsley Augustine Oppong, BA police spokesman, who took them through the exercise, was happy the church was taking steps to protect members to enhance their safety.

He asked the priests to put measures in place and ensure strict compliance to enable them identify suspicious characters since in most cases such perpetrators are not conversant with arrangements in the church and that could expose their movement.

“Strange characters and new faces in the church should be approached first. Their names, where they come from and phone numbers should be taken before church service begins. Leadership of the church should also provide gadgets for ushers to do body checks for people entering the churches,” he disclosed.

He told them to employ the services of trained security people and allow them to carry arms if possible but it shouldn’t be done openly.

Chief Inspector Oppong implored the priests to also use their pulpits to educate the people on personnel safety and security and not only dwell on spiritual issues.

After the workshop, some of the priests expressed their satisfaction with the security tips and described the workshop as an eye-opener.

From Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani