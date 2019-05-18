16 Special Medical Intake 5 Passes Out

Vice President Dr Bawumia presenting a scroll to a graduating cadet

One hundred and sixteen officer cadets of a Special Medical Intake yesterday passed out from the Ghana Military Academy (GMA) at Teshie in Accra.

The Special Medical Intake 5 graduation parade was reviewed by Vice President Dr. Bawumia Bawumia, who recognised the role of GMA in moulding civilians into military officers for service in the Medical Corps of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

He said the role of soldiers has become more imperative owing to the new security threats and complexities facing Ghana and the entire West African sub-region.

“In the fields of these emerging security threats, Ghana can move forward only in an atmosphere of peace and security, and as a nation, we can only rely on the inflicting steadfastness of the Ghana Armed Forces in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure the security of this nation,” he added.

The vice president admitted that presently operations Vanguard, Calm Life, Cow Leg, Halt, among others, have military participation to contribute to the peace and security of Ghana.

He stated that the government’s commitment to the peace and security is not in doubt and added that President Akufo-Addo, in fulfilling his promises, would continue to ensure that GAF is well equipped and highly motivated to combat any threat to the peace and security of the country.

Dr. Bawumia mentioned that in the past two years, the government has handed over to 138 vehicles to the Military High Command to meet the needs of the soldiers.

“The barracks regeneration programme has seen the housing project expanded to 44 cubic of 16 block flat in addition to 160 two-bedroom apartments across the country,” adding, “These will mitigate the acute housing challenge that has bedevilled the Ghana Armed Forces over the years.”

Dr. Bawumia revealed that in fulfillment of the government’s promises to retool the military, President Akufo-Addo, on May 9, this year, cut the sod for the construction of GH¢20 million multi-purpose sports centre for the six garrisons of the GAF in Tamale.

“The centre is the first of six such projects to be constructed for all the six garrisons of GAF. We are also executing a number of projects to enhance the work of the Ghana Armed Forces, including the barrack regeneration projects, the defence health initiative project, which comprises the 500-bed military hospital in Ashanti Region, among others.”

The vice president hinted that the Military High Command will begin the implementation of the new law that will increase the duration of personnel in the service by five years later this year.

“The plan is to increase the retirement age from 25 years to 30 years of active service,” he added.

The vice president also expressed his condolences to the family of Flight Cadet Osei Asibbey, who died during training.

Awards were given to officer cadets who excelled in various fields.

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) Award for the overall best officer cadet went to Junior Under Officer JUO Ackuaku.

lindatenyah@gmail.com

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey