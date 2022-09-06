Nungua Stool Warns Trassaco Residents To Regularize Or Lose Properties

King Odaifio Welentsi III

The Nungua Stool has served notice to homeowners at Trassaco Valley Estates to formally engage its secretariat to regularize the ownership of the lands on which their properties are situated.

According to the Stool, failure of the homeowners at Trasacco Valley to engage the stool will lead to them losing their properties.

In a notice to the residents/homeowners dated September 1, 2022 and jointly signed by the Nungua Mantse, King Odaifio Welentsi III and Gborbu Wulomo, Wor Lumor Konor Numo Borketey Laweh Tsuru, the stool said “The Nungua Stool hereby informs all residents/homeowners of Trassaco Valley Estates comprising thereof Phase I, Phase II and Phase III located and situated at Adjiriganor Motorway Extension, East Legon — Accra that the Supreme Court i.e. the apex court of the land per its judgment dated 16 December, 2020 in the case involving inter-alia Empire Builders, Emesto Taricone, Topkings Enterprise Limited and the Nungua Stool in the suit titled: CIVIL APPEAL NO. J4/10/2019… conclusively adjudged that, Empire Builders, the developers of the estate aforementioned, at all material times acquired no form of interest in any land from the Nungua Stool and that includes the land on which the aforementioned estates is situated.”

It further stated “In view of the above, the residents/ homeowners are hereby requested forthwith to formally engage the Nungua Stool secretariat to atone tenancy or risk losing their respective properties to the Stool.”

“Please, take further notice that there shall be no other form of notice howsoever described to you concerning the atonement of tenancy; rather, steps shall be initiated to recover the land should you fail to proceed as requested.”

By Vincent Kubi