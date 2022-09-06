UTV’s Abigail Ashley To Be Honoured By 3G Media In New York

Abigail Ashley

My Health, My Life, and Mo Ho Y3 host of UTV and Okay FM (Despite Media), Abigail Ashley, has been nominated to be honoured at the 11th edition of the annual 3G Awards celebration in New York.

According to the organisers, they “recognise the many years of outstanding contribution as a Broadcast Journalist to the media industry. As part of the major force to be reckoned with at Despite Media (Peace FM, UTV), they also appreciate Abigail Ashley’s humanitarian effort. And it is inspiring how she’s used her major health challenges to educate people about good health and transforming lives.”

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Red Carpet, Venue: REPLIB Banquet Hall, 4132 Park Avenue, Bronx, NY 10457.

3G is initials for God, Global & Giving (Triple G, 3Gs). The maiden event was launched in 2009, a year after launching the 3G Magazine.

Last year’s Special 10th edition was graced by Kennedy Agyapong (MP), Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Ohemaa Mercy and Daniel Atta Boafo, Consul General in New York.

Abigail is also a health advocate and the project leader and founder of Behind My Smiles Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that focuses on kidney health education.

In 2017, she was listed in the 50 Young Most Influential People in Ghana by Advanced Media.

In 2016, 2017 and 2018, Abigail, who is host of ‘Mo Ho Y3’, won the Health Legends Award.

In 2020, she was also honoured with Social Media Health Advocate of the Year Award for using social media to promote health care and healthy lifestyle.