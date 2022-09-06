Over 35 Civilians Killed In Burkina Faso Attack

At least 35 civilians have been killed by a bomb that hit a convoy of vehicles in northern Burkina Faso where jihadist rebels are active, authorities say.

Dozens of others were wounded in the blast on the road between Djibo and Bourzanga.

Convoys escorted by Burkina Faso’s army are used to deliver supplies to towns that are otherwise cut off by the jihadists.

Civilian casualties and jihadist attacks have increased since the military seized power in Burkina Faso in January.

Burkina Faso, which is one of the poorest countries in the world, has been grappling with a jihadist insurgency that swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015.

More than 2,000 people have died and some 1.9 million forced to leave their homes.

Source: BBC