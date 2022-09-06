Israeli Mission Collaborates With Flower Movement

A representative of Scarecrow Technologies receiving the prize from the Israeli envoy

The Ambassador of Israel to Ghana, Sholmit Sufa, has stated that her mission has been collaborating with the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement to address agricultural and environmental challenges in Ghana.

The initiative, she added, would stimulate creativity and innovation among the youth towards solving agricultural and environmental issues.

Speaking during the closing of the 4th edition of the Garden Show in Accra last Sunday, she said as an embassy they share the passion of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement hence their decision to support the movement with the organisation of the Israeli Green Innovative Competition (IGIC).

“I am impressed by your zeal to create awareness about the need for a greener, cleaner, healthier and wealthier and a more beautiful Ghana,” she said, adding that this is consistent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

She recalled that the IGIC in collaboration with the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement was instituted in 2019 to honour individuals and organisations that come up with innovative solutions that promote environmental conservation and agriculture in Ghana.

She advised those who took part in the competition to keep fulfilling their dreams and keep being innovative, “if you do not win this competition, you will win another competition to push your ideas and keep doing great things for Ghana.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Communication Africa, Esther A.N. Cobbah, said when the initiative was first rolled out they had less than 20 names to submit, but this year they had over 80 people, stressing, “that in itself is encouraging and shows the reach that we have made.”

She further said what she liked about this collaboration is that Israel has been a country of startups and innovations, and has sought to look for startups with innovative ideas in Ghana to enrich them.

Ms. Cobbah said when the winners of the Israeli Green Edition arrive from Israel, they will hold a press conference for them to share the knowledge and experiences they had with their fellow young people and the country in general.

The green innovation challenge 2022 had five competitors namely the Ponaa Brique, AI Scare Crow, Waste Advantage Afric and Kaleidoscope by Madvel.

The winner was AI Scare Crow Technology who are into crop protection.

They created a humanoid drone bird to help farmers battle with pests and birds on their fields. It emits sounds that are understood by these birds and it is eco-friendly.

The winner was awarded a fully paid trip to Israel to learn more about their line of innovation.

By Hudda Bala Abdul Manan