Nutterz Putterz Are Caesars Court Minigolf Champs

Members of Nutterz Putterz displaying the trophy

NUTTERZ PUTTERZ Minigolf Club has been crowned champions for this year’s Caesars Court Minigolf League Champions after 150 fixtures over five match days.

They maintained their lead on the league log with 72 points to lift the giant trophy and other goodies at stake.

Members of Nutterz Putterz comprised Enoch Nyarko (2019 African champion), Hicham Chihadeh, Hala Fattal (lowest female score), Kevin Wilson, Abdul Gadiri, Emmanuel Osei and Talal Fattal.

It was Golden Putters Club who finished in second position with 61 points, while Kama, Power and Golden Putters Clubs placed third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Nutterz’s ace, Nyarko, won the league’s most holes in one award‒ 36 holes while Kama Club Reuben Minko won the league’s lowest score award with 376 points.

Last Sunday, the Deputy Director General of National Sports Authority (NSA), Saka Acquaye, who presented Nutterz Putterz Club with the trophy, commended the Ghana Minigolf Federation for the achievements and milestones it has chalked since its inception four years ago.

The event also saw Elwils Minigolf Club also being crowned as champions of world’s first-ever wheelchair GAWMA Minigolf League.

The 2019 GMF events calendar witnessed four knockout galas, two national leagues, African Minigolf Cup of Nations (AMCON) and two appearances of Ghana internationally at the World Cup (WAGM) in Sweden and the world championships in China.

The GMF 2019 events calendar will be climaxed with the final minigolf event of the season with champion of champions knockout gala on January 11 and 12 in 2020.

Meanwhile, GMF will take a three- month break to reorganise itself, hold AGM in February and launch its exclusive clubhouse for existing and new patrons to register their GMF membership for the 2020 season.

From The Sports Desk