Kotoko, Hearts Battle For Prez Cup Thriller

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are expected to sell a thriller when they cross swords for this year’s President’s Cup in Kumasi tomorrow.

Indeed, the long absence of domestic league following the Tiger Eye PI documentary has heightened the stakes in the encounter.

A win by any of the combatants, no doubt, will serve as a big Christmas parcel for their faithful, besides the bragging rights associated with wins in their games.

Hearts coach Kim Grant believes his long stay with his charges in their rebuilding campaign makes him favourite.

But that could be a remote possibility considering uncertainties that characterise games of such nature, Maxwell Konadu’s brief stay at the Porcupine Warriors notwithstanding.

Earlier this week, Kotoko’s returnee trainer indicated that the rescheduling of the game from last week has offered him some more time to put his house in order.

However, the Baba Yara venue until recently has often times favoured the Grant’s men.

Already, fans from both camps are trading words as to who will emerge winner in the expected uncompromising clash.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that gate fees of GH¢10, GH¢20 and GH¢50 will be charged at the popular, centre line and VIP stands respectively.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum