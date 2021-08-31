NYA Boss Encourages Youth Participation At Job And Career Fair

Pius Enam Hadzide

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, is urging the youth to take advantage of the upcoming Job and Career Fair 2021.

The fair, organized by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is slated for September 9-10, 2021, at the Accra International Conference Centre, and would witness youth across the country gather to network as well as find the various career opportunities available to them.

A statement by Mr Hadzide, appealed for maximum participation of the youth at this year’s fair.

“The mandate of the NYA is to spearhead the comprehensive development of Ghanaian youth through the formulation and implementation of various empowerment policies and to enhance the capacity of the youth to participate in decision making at all levels.

“The NYA fully recognizes that the fulfillment of its mandate depends on a collaborative effort between the Authority and its sister agencies and thus commends the YEA for this initiative geared towards securing the economic development of Ghanaian youth.

“The NYA remains committed to the economic, social and cultural development of the Ghanaian youth and will partner with all relevant stakeholders to fulfil this mandate,” the statement said.