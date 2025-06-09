Nyantakyi Urges National Effort To Use Football In Preventing Crime

Kwesi Nyantakyi

FORMER GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi is calling for a national strategy to harness the power of football in preventing crime among the youth.

He outlined his vision for using football as a tool to prevent crime during an in-depth on-phone interview with Ben Osei Bonsu (BOB) on Wednesday’s edition of Guide Sports Xtra.

His comments follow the launch of a personal prison football project aimed at rehabilitating inmates and reintegrating them into society.

After interacting with young inmates in a medium-security prison, Nyantakyi said many of them had strong football potential before falling into crime. “There were many brilliant boys who could have played for the national team or made a career in football. They just needed the right guidance and opportunity,” he noted.

Mr. Nyantakyi believes early intervention through football academies, school leagues, and structured mentorship programmes can help vulnerable youth avoid criminal activities. He argued that beyond talent, football teaches discipline, teamwork, and respect for rules—qualities that are essential for societal development.

“Football can change lives, but it must be deliberately used to reach those on the margins. We must meet these young people in their communities, in their schools, before crime finds them,” he said.

He also emphasised the need for government agencies, NGOs, and sports authorities to collaborate in setting up youth development programs, especially in deprived areas. As part of his vision, Nyantakyi hopes to extend his prison football initiative to the streets by targeting at-risk youth with community-based training and mentorship.

His call is gaining attention among sports development advocates and human rights campaigners, who see sports as a promising avenue for social inclusion and crime prevention.

BY Wletsu Ransford