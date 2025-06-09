Joyce Boatey-Agyei Certified As Women’s Coaching Instructor

Joyce Boatey-Agyei

JOYCE BOATEY-AGYEI has earned continental recognition after successfully completing the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women Instructors Development Programme. Her achievement positions her among a select group of women qualified to deliver CAF-certified coaching education across Africa.

Boatey-Agyei completed both phases of the rigorous programme — an online module held between March and April 2025, and a practical in-person workshop in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from May 5 to 9. Her performance met CAF’s high standards, earning her a formal endorsement from CAF to serve as an instructor for CAF coaching courses.

She is now authorised to independently lead CAF B License courses and assist in delivering CAF A License programmes — a significant milestone in Ghana’s efforts to strengthen technical expertise in women’s football.

In a letter addressed to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), CAF Technical Development Director Raul Chipenda praised Boatey-Agyei’s preparedness and urged the GFA to incorporate her into future coaching development initiatives.

BY Wletsu Ransford