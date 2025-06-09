Counsellor Sounds Alarm Bell On Gambling

Errama Arkhurst

A licensed counsellor, Errama Arkhurst, has observed that gambling addiction is taking a toll on Ghanaian youth in recent times.

In a write-up about the social anomaly, she observed that “in recent years, Ghana has witnessed a surge in gambling addiction among its youth, sparking widespread concern among families, educational institutions and mental health professionals.”

Errama Arkhurst, who is also a member of the American Counseling Association, while sounding the alarm on this growing epidemic, warned of its devastating impact on individuals, families, and the society as a whole.

The alarming rise of gambling addiction, according to Arkhurst, “is as a result of the ease of access to online betting platforms, the lack of education on its potential devastating harm, acceptance and its normalisation.”

Continuing, she said, “What we are seeing is a ticking time bomb. These young people are not just risking their financial stability; they are also compromising their mental health, relationships, and future prospects.”

The devastating consequences of gambling addiction, according to her, can have far-reaching and destructive consequences, affecting every aspect of an individual’s life.

Some of the negative effects, she said, include financial ruin, explaining that “addicts often accumulate significant debt, leading to financial instability and stress. The individual’s mental health is affected adversely, gambling addiction is linked to depression, anxiety, suicide and other mental health problems. They usually have strained relationships, tearing families apart primarily because of the addict’s behaviour, many times leaving family members with feelings of betrayal, anger, and helplessness.”

The academic and professional consequences of gambling addiction can lead to larceny and embezzling to satisfy the addiction, poor academic performance, unable to maintain a job leading to loss, and lack of career motivation, resulting in stagnation, Ms. Arkhurst said.

While an individual’s actions, whether intentional or not, can have a ripple effect on the broader society, potentially contributing to its degradation, according to her, she was quick to sound the call to action, and emphasising the need for a comprehensive approach to address this issue.

Continuing, she said, “We need to educate our youth about the risks of gambling addiction, provide support for those struggling with addiction, and hold the gaming industry accountable for its role in promoting responsible gaming practices.”

As the nation grapples with this growing problem, she stressed it is clear that urgent action is required to mitigate the harm caused by gambling addiction.

“By working together, we can help prevent this silent national canker from destroying the lives of Ghana’s youth,” Ms. Arkhurst pointed out.