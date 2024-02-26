Nzema East Excited Over Afeku’s Appointment

Residents in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region have praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for appointing the NPP parliamentary candidate for the area, Catherine Abelema Afeku as a member of the party’s 2024 Manifesto sub-Committee on Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

The governing NPP recently appointed the party’s 2024 Manifesto Sub-Committee members in which the former Tourism Minister was mentioned as a member of the Tourism Committee.

The response and joy with which the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituents received the news was indescribable.

According to the constituents, Madam Afeku’s appointment underscores her expertise, dedication, and her leadership qualities as well as the party’s quest to ‘break the eight’.

They recalled, with nostalgia, how Madam Afeku’s passion and visibility strategies she brought to the tourism ministry improved the sector.

“So you can imagine, what she can do for the Bawumia campaign. For us our candidate’s role will be crucial,” the residents pointed out.

They expressed their gratitude to Dr. Bawumia for including the woman they refer to as ‘Nzema Yaa Asantewaa to his Manifesto Sub-Committee.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, a former Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Frank Okpoyen said Madam Afeku’s appointment was ‘well-deserved’ and was hopeful that she will bring positive impact to the 2024 Manifesto Committee on Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

He mentioned that the creative economy is said to be one of the fastest growing sector according to a recent United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report on Economic Development in Africa.

He noted that Afeku’s appointment to the committee reflects not only her capabilities but also the trust placed in her to contribute valuable insights and perspectives to shape the tourism and creative arts agenda of the party.

“I am confident that her commitment to serve our constituency and her passion for advancing our country’s interests whenever she visited any part of the world will greatly benefit the committee’s deliberations,” he said.

He stated, “Our candidate’s appointment reaffirms our confidence in her ability to advocate for our constituency’s needs and aspirations when elected as the Member of Parliament”.

“We have no doubt that Madam Catherine Afeku will approach her new responsibility with the same dedication and diligence that she had demonstrated in the past,” he continued.

“We are optimistic that Madam Afeku’s contributions to the committee will undoubtedly shape the future direction of our nation’s Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts policy,” he stressed.

