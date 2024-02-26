One Billion Rising Intensifies Women’s Right Campaign

Vickenzie Gifty Offei addressing the media

In a bid to amplify women’s voices against the injustices they face in society, One Billion Rising, an international non-governmental organization, has escalated its campaign to raise awareness on violence against women.

This move comes in response to a recent report from the Ghana Statistical Service, (GSS) revealing that two in five women aged 15 to 49 have been victims of intimate partner violence (IPV).

Additionally, the report indicates that 35.2 percent of women have encountered emotional violence at least once, and 11.2 percent have experienced sexual violence.

Addressing the media, the Country Director of One Billion Rising, Vickenzie Gifty Offei, highlighted the increasing number of domestic violence cases against women, noting that many suffer in silence due to societal pressures.

Ms. Gifty Offei emphasized the organization’s commitment to empowering Ghanaian women to speak out against various forms of violence, including rape, abuse, killings, wars, and slavery.

“We women need to stop judging, and shaming and start supporting and loving one another. We need to share our stories. That is when healing begins and we start making progress in our lives. When we share our stories, it encourages others to share their stories as well. We need to create a safe space for women and young girls to be open and real,” she said.

Ms. Gifty Offei stressed the importance of women supporting and uplifting each other by sharing their stories, creating a safe space for open dialogue among women and young girls.

She emphasized that by sharing experiences, individuals can inspire others to come forward and seek help, fostering healing and progress.

Legal practitioner, Precious Delasi Amega-Mensah, from the Legal Aid Commission urged women and children to report gender-based violence to authorities for legal assistance.

She highlighted the Commission’s team of experienced lawyers who are available to provide counsel and support to victims seeking justice.

“Unfortunately, women are abused without even knowing. People do not know that when you even lock them in the house without their will, it is abuse. The Legal Aid Commission has been established to help women and children in this situation. Even men who go through abuse are being helped,” she added.

Private legal practitioner, Kweku Painstil of Paintsil, Painstil and Co. called on the government to strengthen laws against domestic violence. Mr. Painstil advocated for the establishment of a gender-based court dedicated to handling cases of domestic violence, particularly those involving women, children, and marital disputes.

“A gender court must be formed to deal with cases relating to gender-based violence, especially with women and children and marital issues so that we treat the subject as a whole. These are fundamental issues we face in society. We must evolve and fashion new weapons to deal with the new issues that are rising by the day, he urged.

