Effutu Constituents Hail Afenyo-Markin’s Leadership

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Effutu constituency in the Central Region was filled with joy as thousands of residents took to the streets of Winneba to celebrate the appointment of their Member of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, as the new Majority Leader in parliament.

This was after the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held an emergency meeting in Accra on Friday, February 23, 2024 to announce the changes made to the leadership of the majority.

The former Majority Leader, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, handed over the leadership mantle to his Deputy, Afenyo-Markin, marking a significant transition in parliamentary leadership.

Speaking to Daily Guide, Eric Abroh, a native of Winneba, expressed gratitude to the NEC for recognizing Afenyo-Markin’s leadership qualities and entrusting him with this crucial role.

Mr. Abroh highlighted Afenyo-Markin’s track record of exemplary leadership since 2012 and his notable contributions to national development through his parliamentary engagements.

He emphasized the unity and collaborative spirit that Afenyo-Markin brings to the table, bridging divides between political parties.

“The appointment of the Alexander Afenyo-Markin has brought a lot of joy to the people of Effutu in Winneba. We are saying this because over the years our MP has risen through the ranks as a parliamentarian through to deputy majority leader and currently as the majority leader,” he said.

He continued, “We believe that he is a unifier who can bring both the NPP and the NDC together to promote Ghana’s agenda hence we are saying that we are so proud and so happy that he has gotten such an opportunity”.

Cecil Tweneboah, a student at the University of Education, Winneba, and Abdulai Yakubu, a Winneba native, congratulated the MP on his well-deserved appointment and encouraged him to work harmoniously with all stakeholders to advance Ghana’s parliamentary governance.

In his acceptance speech, Afenyo-Markin emphasized the importance of bipartisan support from both the Majority and Minority sides in parliament to ensure the smooth functioning of legislative proceedings.

Expressing gratitude and humility, he acknowledged the significance of his new role as Majority Leader and pledged to serve with dedication and integrity.

Afenyo-Markin will be supported by a team including Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa as Deputy Majority Leader; Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri as Majority Chief Whip; Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon as First Deputy Majority Chief Whip; and Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi Akontombra as Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke